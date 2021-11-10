After seeing her son, a woman was brutally killed.

Beatrice Alice Rimmer, a widowed hermit, was beaten to death in 1951, yet some believe the wrong individuals were convicted for the heinous crime.

On August 19, that year, the 54-year-old was brutally murdered while standing in her Cranborne Road home in Wavertree, Liverpool, after visiting her son in Toxteth.

Two young men in their early twenties would face the death penalty for her murder, both convicted of intentional murder, although others believe there was a miscarriage of justice.

This is the Cranborne Road murder narrative.

Beatrice Alice Rimmer was seen returning to her home on Cranborne Road, opposite Sefton General Hospital on Smithdown Road, on the evening of August 19, 1951.

Beatrice has been living alone in her home since her husband died in 1950.

Thomas Rimmer, 24, of Madryn Street, Dingle, Toxteth, had handed his mother a bouquet of flowers before she departed for home.

Thomas paid Beatrice a call the next day.

When he arrived at 7 Cranborne Road, he was surprised to see that her milk had stayed unopened outside her front door and that the morning paper had remained in the letterbox.

When Thomas entered the house, he discovered his mother lying in a pool of her own blood, clutching the bouquet of flowers he had bequeathed her only 12 hours earlier.

Cranborne Road had long been associated with Liverpool’s upper crust, but three murders in the space of two years had changed that perception, and the area became known as Murder Mile.

In fact, the infamous Cameo killings took place just around the street from the Rimmer residence in 1949.

Arriving police investigators swiftly concluded that Beatrice’s murder was the result of a home invasion or burglary; it was suspected that a considerable sum of money had been left in the house, and the criminals had attempted to force Beatrice to reveal its whereabouts.

Before attacking the 51-year-old, a person or persons entered through the kitchen window.

A post-mortem conducted by the Home Office later found that Beatrice’s injuries were caused by torturers seeking to obtain information from her. “The summary has come to an end.”