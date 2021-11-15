After seeing ‘crystal distinct UFOs’ above St Helens, a man was taken aback.

On Sunday morning, three “crystal distinct UFOs” were observed over St Helens.

On what he describes as a “interesting Sunday morning,” Eddie Dean claims to have spotted three UFOs over St Helens.

The Washington Newsday quoted Eddie, 50, as saying: “It was a gorgeous blue sky, and I looked up to see all the jets flying around.

As a terror suspect is apprehended, the pub is closed to the public “After all of these lockdowns, I thought it was wonderful to see so many planes in the sky.

“I was looking at one plane in particular when I looked up and it was just sitting there.

“A plane flew over at a high altitude, and you could see it.