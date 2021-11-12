After seeing a’massive rat’ perched on her bin, a woman was afraid to use it.

After a “huge” rat was observed perched on top of her front yard bin, a lady stated she was too afraid to use it.

The woman shot a video of the rat on the lid after discovering it on the lid and posted it to a Page Moss Facebook group.

She said she was “terrified” to put trash in her own bin because of the size of the rat, and that there were four rodents on the bin before she started recording.

“Omg I’d be crazy, afraid [of]them…my god it’s massive xx,” one woman added.

“Wow, that’s massive,” said another woman. It’s the size of a cat.”

“Oh my my, that’s massive,” another woman exclaimed. I know they’ve gone to mine because there are bite marks all around the edges; I don’t go to my mine anymore if it’s dark.”

“The estate is overrun with them,” the lady who shared the video told The Washington Newsday. “Everyone’s bin has been wrecked as they have ate through them.”

“People’s pets are sick, and they’re getting into their homes.” It’s like the disease, and no one seems to be able to stop it.

“This morning, my mother reported it to Knowsley Council and had to pay £25 for someone to come out and look at it.”

“Nothing will be done about them because some people on assistance don’t have £25 to spare.”

“Anyone in this neighborhood will tell you the same thing.”

This most recent observation is part of a larger problem with rat infestations in Page Moss and other parts of Knowsley.

The Washington Newsday reported in September that ‘rats the size of cats’ in Page Moss were preventing youngsters from playing in the streets.

John Cairen, the Green Party candidate for Page Moss, spoke on behalf of a number of homeowners, claiming that the problem arises from Knowsley Council’s failure to bait the sewers for the past five years.

“We’ve been raising this,” Mr Cairen added.

