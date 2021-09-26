After seeing a tiny girl crying in McDonald’s, a homeless woman takes her mother by surprise.

While in McDonald’s on her way to a hospital appointment, a Wirral lady was ‘overwhelmed’ by a homeless woman’s present to her weeping daughter.

Joanne Anderson, 42, was driving her six-year-old daughter Emily to the doctors when they stopped for breakfast at a Birkenhead McDonald’s.

Emily, a Rock Ferry resident, just received a diagnosis of hypothyroidism. Because the disease is treated with hormones, the normally joyful, crazy, and happy little girl “gets sad a lot.”

Update on the brave mother who sacrificed her limb to save her child

On Thursday, September 9, Joanne and Emily stopped at a McDonald’s for breakfast after leaving off her sister with a childminder for a hospital appointment.

“We went in, and I placed her down at the table, and I said to her, ‘You stay there, and I’ll go order,’” Joanne told The Washington Newsday.

“So I went up to the register, and there was a female in front of me in line.

“At first, she didn’t have enough money to buy what she wanted, so I gave her 50p. In my purse, I had some spare change.

“She arrived to the counter, and something must have happened while she was ordering, because Emily walked over, upset.

“I believe she was irritated because I was taking so long. As a result, she came over, crying.”

After paying for her meal, the young woman only had 4p left. She approached the wailing girl.

“She gave it to Emily and said to her, ‘Aw don’t be unhappy, here’s some pennies for you to go and spend in the shop,’ which was just, I don’t know how to phrase it,” Joanne told The Washington Newsday.

“I was a little taken aback because it was clear she didn’t have anything because I’d already handed her money.

“And then she gave my daughter her last 4p because she was unhappy, which was lovely.”

“That was certainly one of the nicest things a stranger has ever done for my child,” Joanne continued. Because she stopped crying and became cheerful at that point.”

She claimed the woman in her twenties taught her daughter a valuable lesson. “The summary has come to an end.”