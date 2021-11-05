After seeing a photo of her husband with a new partner, a mother murders her five children.

After seeing her husband’s photo with a new girlfriend, a German mother of six was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing her five children.

The children that died ranged in age from 18 months to eight years old. Her eldest child, who was 11 at the time, was spared since he was at his grandmother’s house at the time of the murders, according to the Star Tribune.

After killing the children, the lady attempted suicide by jumping in front of a moving train, but she escaped with minor injuries.

In September 2020, the bodies of Melina, Leonie, Sophie, Timo, and Luca were discovered wrapped in blankets and placed on their beds in an apartment in Solingen. During the woman’s punishment in Wuppertal’s regional court, prosecutors claimed she sedated the children before drowning or suffocating them, according to Euronews.

Investigators suspect the mother, Christiane K., 28, grew enraged after seeing a photo of her former partner with his new girlfriend. According to the Star Tribune, the wife wrote back to the man, telling him that he would never see his children again.

During her trial, the mother claimed that an unknown individual broke into her residence, bound her, and murdered her children.

The killings were described as a “tragedy” by Judge Jochen Kötter. The lady was sentenced to life in jail because of the seriousness of the act, which means she will be eligible for parole after 15 years.

Due to a lack of evidence, the woman’s counsel argued in favor of her acquaintance, while the defense advocated for a manslaughter conviction, at least 8 years in jail, and psychiatric therapy. According to DW.com, an expert hired by the court said the woman didn’t have a mental disorder and had a narcissistic personality. The heinous incident stunned the entire country.