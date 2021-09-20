After seeing a parcel tossed from a car, cops apprehended two men.

Officers on patrol on St Lukes Road in Southport saw a Vauxhall Astra being driven without insurance at 4.40pm on Saturday.

A tiny parcel was tossed out the passenger window as the car was being pursued.

Small wraps of suspected class A drugs were found in the parcel, which was later confiscated by an officer.

After the car was stopped on Sussex Road, a considerable sum of money was also recovered.

On suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs, a 33-year-old male from the Birkdale area was arrested (crack cocaine).

A 44-year-old Southport man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to distribute Class A (cocaine), driving while intoxicated, and failing to stop.

The houses of both men were searched.

They have since been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

These arrests come after two other males were nabbed for drug offenses earlier this week in Southport by Operation Pelican officers on duty.