After seeing a man ‘performing sex act’ in a graveyard, a woman was outraged.

At a cemetery, a woman alleges she watched a man performing a sex act in “full daylight.”

On Sunday at around 3.50pm, the woman, who requested anonymity, was with a friend in the woodland section of St Helens Cemetery and Crematorium.

She stated she “didn’t think anything of the man” who was sitting on a wall within the Rainford Road grounds at first.

However, she believes she was able to see exactly what he was doing after getting a closer look.

“We were traveling up the hill on the left side when out of the corner of my eye I observed a ‘oldish man’ with white hair, blue coat, and blue pants within the forest area sitting on the wall,” the woman told The Washington Newsday.

“At first, I didn’t think much of it, but it took a second look to realize what he was up to.

“At first, we thought my friend was caressing a dog or something, but then we realized he was actually sitting on the wall [doing a sex act].”

“This was in broad daylight, and it made us feel quite uneasy, especially because there were families around with children, and the fact that we looked him in the eyes and he didn’t even flinch, he just kept going.”

“We saw him in the distance wandering around with his hood up and he kept glancing back at us,” she continued.

“It has left us disgusted and uneasy, and I just don’t want this to happen to anyone else because what we saw was horrific, and especially in the location where it occurred, it hasn’t sat well with me.”

The woman stated that she has reported the event to the authorities and that she ‘hopes something may be done.’

St Helens Borough Council and Merseyside Police have been contacted for comment.