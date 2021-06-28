After seeing a distressed mother and children, the ‘Angel in Disguise’ pulls over.

After being trapped on a road for five hours with her mother and two small sons, a mother has criticised the AA.

When Hifsa Latif’s Volkswagen Polo broke down on the M60, she was looking forward to a day out in Blackpool with her mother, sister, and two small sons.

She contacted the AA at 1 p.m. on June 5, and they didn’t arrive until 6 p.m., according to StokeonTrentLive.

The AA has now issued an apology for its service.

“It was soon after 1pm when my car broke down, the engine just went off,” Hifsa, from Northwood, said. I was on the highway, which was quite congested. When I called the AA, I was assured that aid would arrive at 2.50 p.m.

“I waited till 3 p.m. When I contacted again, a woman told me there was nothing they could do.

“I explained the situation to her, explaining that my mother was upset and that I had an uncontrollable ADHD child. We needed to see someone right away.

“She told me there was nothing they could do and to contact the cops or an ambulance,” I said. After that, about 4 p.m., I contacted the cops.”

Around the same moment, a “angel in disguise” came across the distraught family and dragged them to the nearest help.

“He was a genuinely kind gentleman,” Hifsa added. He also gave snacks to my children. He was well aware that they were hungry.

“I’m quite upset about what happened. I was not treated with respect. I can’t thank the guy enough who helped us. He was like an angel in disguise.

“If he hadn’t come, who knows how long we would’ve been waiting in a dangerous place.”

The AA finally arrived at Rivington Services at 6pm. The car was repaired and the family arrived back in the Potteries two hours later.

Hifsa added: “I want the public to be aware of what happened to me. I was on the hard shoulder until the man came and offered us help.

“My son was very anxious and even now I struggle to get. Summary ends.