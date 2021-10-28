After seeing a ‘blank panther’ on a dog walk, a woman was taken aback.

The woman was out walking her dog on New Brighton promenade around 4 p.m. on Wednesday when she came upon the animal.

She told her story to a Facebook community group in the hopes of locating other people who had seen the animal and knew what it was.

The woman described the creature as a “black panther-like beast” and said she had heard of similar sightings in the area.

“I didn’t have time to take a picture because I was in true shock and honestly a little bit terrified,” she explained.

Other people in the Bidston Hill and Irby districts of Wirral responded to her post by saying they had heard similar accounts.

A man was walking his dog on Whitefield Common in September when he claimed to have seen a “black, huge cat” near the trees, according to The Washington Newsday.

Puma Watch North Wales, an organization established up to chronicle sightings and promote awareness of suspected large cats, received the information from Jon Devoy.

“I was walking the dog and didn’t assume anything was wrong because the dog was acting normally,” he added.

“I noticed a gigantic black silhouette among the trees, possibly the size of a large dog.” I came to a halt to get a better look and could see that it was a large cat.

“I know you’re supposed to keep your calm in these circumstances, so I went away slowly while keeping an eye on it, and it followed me into the woods.”

“My dog was completely clueless to the situation; fortunately, I was near the exit and was able to safely escape the park area.”

“It was a terrifying experience, and I’ll be walking my dog in residential neighborhoods from now on.”

“I felt I was crazy since I didn’t think the UK had huge cats, but then I googled it and found this site, which proved me wrong.”

Two weeks prior, another witness claimed to have seen a weird creature described as a “huge cat” for only two minutes. “The summary has come to an end.”