After seeing a banner at his local GP clinic prompting him to have a scan, a Liverpool man was told he had lung cancer.

Eric Ormerod, of Childwall, who worked in the construction industry and came into contact with asbestos, decided it was best to be checked out.

“I worked in the building trade since I was 15 and must’ve came across asbestos – plus I smoked for 30 years – so I decided it was best to get my lungs checked out,” the 68-year-old explained.

“I went to visit the nurse after seeing an ad for lung examinations at my neighborhood clinic.

“She recommended a scan, which revealed a tumor. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I stopped smoking the day I was diagnosed, but I should have done so much sooner.”

The diagnosis came as a shock to Eric, a former social housing maintenance manager.

He was diagnosed in January 2020, but with to Clatterbridge Cancer Centre’s assistance, he was able to ring the bell only 18 months later.

Eric was offered the opportunity to aid medical research at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust shortly after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

He was offered surgery, but because the chances of the cancer returning in five years were greater than 50%, he consented to take part in a clinical trial to receive treatment before his operation.

Eric enrolled in the IMpower 030 clinical trial, and scans revealed that his tumor had shrunk by half after a few months of treatment with a mix of immunotherapy and chemotherapy.

It eventually shrank to the point that he could have it removed via keyhole surgery at Liverpool’s Broadgreen Hospital.

“When I was told I had lung cancer, I was shell-shocked,” he added. But my therapy has been exceptional, and now that I’ve been told I’m cancer-free, I feel like I’ve escaped a bullet.

“I’m so glad I was able to participate in this study experiment – I trusted the professionals and it paid off.”

"They told me I was an.