After securing QF tickets, England fans in Europe are ready to ‘raise the roof’.

When the Three Lions play in the Euro 2020 quarter-final in Rome on Saturday, an England supporter living in Europe has promised to make “an extra effort to lift the noise.”

Most England fans will struggle to go to the match against Ukraine due to Italy’s Covid-19 regulations, which compel visitors from the United Kingdom to isolate for five days.

Rome, on the other hand, is accessible to individuals who already reside in Europe.

Joel Phillips, 29, is a Doncaster native who has lived in Hamburg, Germany, for the past three years.

When he watched Gareth Southgate’s side beat Germany in a pub, the musician said he was the only Englishman there, and he started to look into tickets when he realized many England fans would be unable to travel to the Italian city.

He told the PA news agency, “I heard about the English fans not being able to go over so I looked on the Uefa website and they had tickets available, so I just bought one right away and I’m working out the rest as I go!”

“I figured I’d do my part and cheer the boys on since the Barmy Army couldn’t go.

“I’ll be leaving (Friday) evening. I believe Europe has a sizable expat community, so I believe it will continue to thrive.

“You can go anyplace on Earth and still ‘Vindaloo’ with some friends! I’ll put in additional effort to reduce the noise!”

Fans who were unable to attend the quarter-final have advertised their tickets on social media for sale.

Jack Francis, a 20-year-old Southampton student, planned to fly to Rome from France and purchased his ticket for £145 on Twitter.

“I thought there would be a probability that a lot of people would be trying to flog their tickets after hearing that Brits arriving from the UK might struggle to enter into Italy,” he told PA.

“I contacted a lovely gent on Twitter, handed him the money in five minutes, and he transferred the ticket to me.

“All he wanted was to reimburse the cost of the ticket, travel, and lodging. (This is a brief piece.)