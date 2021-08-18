After Sean Lock’s death at the age of 58, here are ten of his funniest jokes.

The news that Sean Lock died at the age of 58 has shocked the comic industry.

Fellow comics, such as Lee Mack, have paid tribute to the panel show favorite, hailing him as a “genuine original.”

Sean soared to the top of the UK comedy industry with his unique style of surreal humour, and was best known for his roles as a team captain on Channel 4’s 8 out of 10 Cats and as the writer of the BBC sitcom 15 Storeys High.

We’ve gathered 10 of his funniest jokes in tribute to his unique deadpan approach, which he used to bring his successful nationwide tours to Liverpool venues on a regular basis.

Sean Lock’s top ten jokes

“Some people say the glass is half full or half empty, but that doesn’t matter to me since I’m going to have another drink.”

“I don’t know what my greatest fear is. It’s either me accepting Strictly… or them rejecting me.”

“I’d like to be more attuned to other people’s emotions… so I can pinpoint their flaws and attack them more effectively when the time comes.”

“The Daleks are emotionless except for hatred. On wheels, they’re like Piers Morgan.”

“I can hear people talking. But I disregard them and continue to murder.”

“I like the idea of a bonfire. I had to take the RSPCA’s advise seriously when they said to look for sleeping hedgehogs under your bonfire. I couldn’t find any, but thankfully there were some in the freezer.”

7.“Did you get your life bag?” I’ve got it all wrong. Fill it with vodka or cigarettes now. I’m a cynic. Let’s see who goes first: the bag or me.”

“I’ll tell you one thing: I believe Michael Jackson was killed by NASA. He died the week before the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, also known as the first moonwalk. They dislike the fact that whenever someone searches for “moonwalk” on Google or anywhere else, it brings up a picture of him sliding backwards with a hat on, rather than the billions they spent to go up and do a moonwalk. They despised him for it, and he was slain as a result.”

"I'm not a fan of the Queen. I think it's ridiculous that we."