After Seamus Coleman signed a new deal, Marcel Brands made the Everton squad do the following.

Seamus Coleman was given a warm welcome when he signed his new Everton contract, thanks to Marcel Brands.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that the club captain had signed a new two-year contract at Goodison Park, which will run until June 2023.

Later, the Republic of Ireland international described his decision as “straightforward,” and he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue on Merseyside.

Coleman signed a new deal with Everton earlier this year, and Brands expressed his desire for the defender to take on future coaching responsibilities with the club.

As revealed in a behind-the-scenes film from the Blues, the director of football also ensured that the club captain received a warm welcome when his new contract was announced.

The Dutchman appeared in front of a large gathering of players to break the news to them as the team was on tour in the United States, preparing to face Mexican side Pumas in Florida on Wednesday night.

“It’s not something we do very often, but I think this one is special,” he told Everton’s players.

“We’ve agreed to extend the contract of one of our players, which is something that happens pretty frequently.

“However, it hasn’t happened very often with a player who has been with the club since 2009, making him the longest-serving member of our squad.

“I think it’s a good time to do it with all of us because I believe everyone in this room has a lot of respect for him.”

Coleman was then greeted with a standing ovation from the rest of the team as he took his seat at the table to begin the formalities of putting pen to paper.

When Brands first confirmed that he had began talks with the Republic of Ireland international about a new contract earlier this year, he was full of praise for the club’s captain.

“He’s obviously someone I really want to keep in the club once he finishes his career,” he stated in April. He is a fantastic role model for everyone.

“He’s normal, he’s natural. He’s the type of guy who won’t change in the future, and I believe Leighton is the same.

“I believe we have quite a bit.”

