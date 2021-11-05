After scrambler bike yobs slammed into him, a man was’shaken.’

In the middle of the afternoon, a man claims he was booted by a “yob” on a scrambler bike.

At around 3.10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, John Cunnane of Litherland was riding his bike through Rimrose Valley when he came across four men dressed in black riding a scrambler bike.

They acknowledged him as he passed, according to him, with the 65-year-old waving back.

Then, a few moments later, two of the four men rode by on a scrambler, with John alleging that the rider kicked his thigh.

He swayed a little but kept riding. He noticed the bike turn around and head straight for him at this point.

John observed the driver was “mad,” but he was able to swerve out of the scrambler’s line and continue on his way.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “I was passing through Rimrose Valley the other day on my way to Litherland Health Centre for an appointment. The park has a tarmac route that runs through it, so I turned down it and about 200-300 yards down it, these lads with this scrambler bike appeared.

“There were two lads on the scrambler bike and two more standing beside it.

“As I approached the bike, it was facing me, and everything appeared normal. They were all clothed in black, but they appeared to be typical people. They had a scrambler bike, which didn’t concern me because I didn’t judge them. By crossing the path to the other side, I gave them a wide birth.

“As I passed by, the rider said, ‘alright mate,’ and I nodded. I didn’t speak, but I did nod. I kept going, and then I heard the bike revving up behind me, but I ignored it.

“The next thing I know, the bike is approaching me from behind, and as it passed me on my right, the rider looked at me and kicked my right thigh hard. It was a resounding thud. I assumed they were attempting to knock me off my bike, but I assumed they were simply having fun.

