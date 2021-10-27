After scoring his first goal since joining Everton, James Rodriguez posted a two-word statement on social media.

James Rodriguez, a former Everton midfielder, has started well for his new team Al-Rayyan in terms of goals and victories.

On October 17, the Colombian international made a forgettable debut for the Qatari side, as they were defeated 3-0 by Al-Duhail.

Rodriguez made his second appearance in the Emir Cup final on Friday, but he was forced to withdraw due to injury. His team also lost on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

But on Tuesday, the 30-year-old scored the third goal in a 4-2 win over Al-Sailiya in the Qatar Stars League, giving him his first win with his new club.

Rodriguez looked to call for a cross from the left flank, leading his teammate to step aside.

After shimmying past an onrushing defender in characteristic style, the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player finished emphatically with his left foot:

Following the game, the individual himself took to social media to congratulate himself on his first win and goal for the club:

In the summer of 2020, Rodriguez joined Everton to reunite with former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

In the early weeks of his Toffees stay, the playmaker shone, his creative abilities the driving factor behind the team’s good start to the season.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, suffered a number of minor ailments throughout the season, and while he was still able to conjure up some beautiful moments, his impact was not as steady as it had been in his early days in royal blue.

Rodriguez’s time at Everton came to an end with the departure of Ancelotti to Real Madrid and the following appointment of Rafael Benitez, with the club looking eager to offload his large salary.