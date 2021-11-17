After scoring his first goal of the season, NHL player Kevin Hayes pays tribute to his late brother Jimmy.

Kevin Hayes of the Philadelphia Flyers paid tribute to his late brother Jimmy after scoring his first goal of the season on Tuesday night.

Hayes was seen looking to the sky after scoring during the second period of the Flyers’ game against the Calgary Flames to remember his brother, former NHL star Jimmy, who died in August at the age of 31.

Kevin Hayes scored his first goal of the season while saluting his late brother Jimmy pic.twitter.com/ETydJflrhW

November 17, 2021 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett)

Hayes spoke to media after the game about his goal and the tribute to his late brother. The Flyers went on to win the game in overtime.

“To be honest, I’m glad it happened sooner rather than later. It was a significant objective “Hayes explained. “The trainers went ahead and got the puck for me. I’m going to give it to Beau, Jimmy’s son.” “It’ll be one I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” he added.

On Tuesday night, Hayes’ teammate Cam Atkinson, who played with Jimmy at Boston College, was asked about the goal and stated, “Everything, in my opinion, occurs for a reason. I was the first man to give him a hug.” “It’s a great goal for our team, but it’s also a big goal for Kev, and I think we’ll remember this for a long, long time,” Atkinson said. “It was unique.” Hayes, who had previously missed the Flyers’ first 12 games due to injury, made his Flyers debut against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Hayes noted before the game, “This is probably the first game in my NHL career where I won’t be able to email my brother after the game and kind of speak about it and joke about it and communicate with him.”

“To be honest, I don’t know what emotions I’m going to have when I get out there,” Hayes continued.

Hayes recently announced the creation of “The 11 Fund,” named after his brother’s NHL jersey number. According to the fund’s website, “any cash raised by The 11 Fund will be used for tuition assistance and scholarships for Dorchester adolescents with demonstrable financial need.”

Hayes stated that he contacted. This is a condensed version of the information.