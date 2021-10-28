After scoring a spectacular scorpion kick goal for Liverpool, James Milner takes a humorous dig at Divock Origi.

With a hilarious social media post aimed at Divock Origi, James Milner showed his support for Liverpool’s triumph over Preston.

With a 2-0 win at Deepdale on Wednesday night, Liverpool advanced to the Carabao Cup’s final eight.

Jurgen Klopp’s rotating team overcame a difficult opening 45 minutes thanks to goals from Takumi Minamino and Origi in the second half to continue their journey to Wembley.

Despite being ruled out due to a hamstring injury, the Reds vice-captain was seen on Instagram cheering on his teammates from the sidelines.

Origi’s brilliantly improvised scorpion kick lobbed the Preston keeper for Liverpool’s second goal of the evening.

And Milner believes he understands why the Belgian forward has become more agile.

“Good to see Divock’s yoga is paying off!” the 35-year-old captioned a photo of Origi’s goal on Instagram. And how are the young men doing? #ynwa #standingscorpionpose” “On to the next round #ynwa #standingscorpionpose” Despite his limited playing time, the 26-year-old striker has scored two goals in as many Carabao Cup games, as well as an assist against Norwich in the previous round.

For the cup fixture, Klopp made 11 changes, including giving Harvey Blair his first Liverpool start and Tyler Morton his first Liverpool start, with Owen Beck also making his first appearance as a late replacement.

Milner’s support for the Reds’ academy youngsters is expected, given assistant coach Pep Lijnders’ recent comments to the club website.

After Milner’s hamstring injury deteriorated while chasing down Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood, he commented, “It shows a lot about his character and his will power to put the team first.”

“My title is assistant manager, but I believe you can give Millie that title as well. In the way he aids our manager, he connects the staff and the players.”