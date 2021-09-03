After school lets out early, a student in Los Angeles is shot by another student in an on-campus fight.

Following an in-school brawl, a student shot another student near Santee High School in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The shooting took place after school was dismissed early, and the kid who had lost the argument was said to have drawn a gun on the other.

The shooting happened at 2:00 p.m., and the victim was taken to the hospital with a leg wound. According to KNBC, the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to a statement from the Los Angeles School Police Management Association. Officers checked the perimeter of the school, which is located at 1921 Maple Avenue, east of the 110 and south of the 10 Freeway, following the shooting.

An officer was patrolling Santee High School after an early dismissal call when he was told of the shooting “in front of the school near to the football field,” according to an update from the LA School Police. “Two youngsters get into a fight, the loser of the battle produces a gun and shoots the other individual, hitting them in the right leg,” said Gil Gamez, president of the Los Angeles School Police Association. While fighting is “relatively typical,” it is illegal to carry a pistol to school, according to Gamez.

The name of the suspect has yet to be revealed. He was only described as Hispanic, with tattoos on one arm and short, tapered hair, according to police. He was last seen wearing dark blue clothing and green shoes, according to reports. The perpetrator is thought to have escaped in a black sedan, according to the LA School Police, although his escape path is yet unknown.

(This is a developing story; further information will be added as it becomes available.)