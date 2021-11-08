After-School Injuries in Children A bus transporting 29 students leaves the road and crashes into a creek.

On Monday morning, a school bus carrying 29 pupils drove off the road and down an embankment into a Pennsylvania creek. According to NBC Philadelphia, several students were hurt in the incident.

The bus’s front end was submerged in Bushkill Creek, with water nearly touching the windows, according to photos shared on social media. The incident occurred at Easton, Pennsylvania, a small hamlet on the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border just east of Allentown. The bus was on its way to an Easton Area School District middle school. 14 persons were reportedly brought to surrounding hospitals by ambulance or private vehicle, according to published sources.

A video recorded at 8 a.m. by NBC Philadelphia reporter Steven Fisher showed rescue teams attempting to lift the bus out of the water.

A school bus carrying 30 middle school kids from the Easton Area crashes into Bushkill Creek. https://t.co/MIGnCBFgdK — lehighvalleylive.com (@lehighvalley) on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/RMF9HtXKvg Crews are attempting to rescue an Easton Area school bus out of Bushkill Creek after it crashed into it about 8:00 a.m. today. 30 students are on the bird. Some people were hurt. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/HgWU9c7Awf Steven Fisher (@Steven Fisher10) (@Steven Fisher10) (@Steven Fisher10) (@Steven 8 November 2021 The condition of anyone on the bus has yet to be disclosed by authorities. The bus had been moving in the lane furthest from the creek when it lost control, according to police. It moved to the right at first, where the ground was somewhat elevated, before cutting across both lanes and slamming through the guard barrier.

The water the bus went into was reported to be around two feet deep following a drop of roughly 25 feet. The bus avoided crashing with the numerous trees that were in the route. The accident’s exact cause is still being studied. In each accident involving a commercial driver, the driver will be tested for drugs and alcohol, as is required by law.

Two pupils and the bus driver had to be carried up the creek embankment in “Stokes baskets,” according to Easton Fire Chief Henry Hennings. These oblong baskets, which resemble stretchers, are used to transport people up steep inclines who would otherwise be unable to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.