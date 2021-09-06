After school, a woman discovered a boy “in tears” by the highway.

A mother wishes to express her gratitude to the kind stranger who stepped in to assist her son when he became lost in Huyton.

On Friday, September 3, the 12-year-old was on his way home from school when he boarded the wrong bus and wound himself on Pilch Lane.

A woman out walking her dog at the time let the youngster to use her phone to call his mother, but he was unable to reach her because she was at work.

The boy’s mother described what happened on Facebook, saying that another woman living nearby walked out of her house and offered to give him a ride home.

“In Friday, my 12-year-old kid took the wrong bus home from school and wound up on Pilch Lane,” she explained (Huyton).

“A wonderful lady on her dog walk loaned my kid her phone to call me, but I didnâ€TMt answer because I was at work.

“When I called her back, she told me that a lady came out of her house to check on him because he was unhappy and gave him a ride home.

“Thank you very much, if the lady who gave him a ride home is on here, we really appreciate your charity xx.”

The post, which was published in the People Help the People community group on Facebook, received over 680 likes.

One mother said in the comments, “Oh glad your son arrived safely!” x” What a wonderful lady x”

“We forget people are normally nice,” wrote another.

“Aww, well done to the wonderful lady for getting him home safe,” said a third.