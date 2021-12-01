After ‘Scab Rats’ graffiti was written on Liverpool FC’s Champions Wall, two men were seen leaving.

Police are looking for two males after ‘Scab Rats’ graffiti was painted across Liverpool FC’s Champion Wall.

On Tuesday, November 30, about 7.15 p.m., Merseyside Police received reports of vandalism.

Graffiti has been left at a number of areas surrounding the stadium’s club shop end, according to the police.

The club has now cleaned up the graffiti.

The obscene graffiti occurred outside Liverpool’s home field just one day before the Merseyside Derby against Everton at Goodison Park.

Over the faces of 12,000 Liverpool fans, the words ‘Tory scabrats’ were painted in blue spray paint on the wall.

On another wall encircling the stadium, blue spray paint was applied to write ‘EFC 1878’ beneath the metal Liverpool crest.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “A report of criminal damage at Anfield stadium is being investigated by Merseyside Police.

“We got a report of graffiti at various areas surrounding the club store at the Kop end of the stadium around 7.15 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30.

“Two male suspects, one clothed in grey and the other in black, were also said to have fled the area on foot in the direction of the Walton Breck Road garage.

“The club has since erased the graffiti.

“The investigation is still underway, and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is encouraged to contact the police.

“Please contact the Merseyside Police social media bureau via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre with reference 21000831823 if you have any information.

“You can also phone 101 or Crimestoppers, which can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111, or fill out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.”