After saying sorry, Tess Daly of BBC Strictly Come Dancing rushes to comfort Johannes Radebe of BBC Strictly Come Dancing.

Tess Daly, the host of Strictly Come Dancing, consoled Johannes Radebe after he was dropped by partner John Whaite for a remark he made.

Johannes, a professional dancer, and John, a contestant on the BBC’s Great British Bake Off, are competing to reach the show’s finale.

However, things went wrong for them when John dumped Johannes towards the end of their quarter-final dance, according to Birmingham Live.

As they executed the final phase of the routine, a daring lift, the two made a mistake.

As the audience gasped, Johannes collapsed to the stage’s floor.

The crowd erupted in cheers as Johannes stood up and the duo made their way to the side of the stage for the judge’s remarks.

After hearing Rhys mutter something that wasn’t caught up by the mics, host Tess Daly asked him a question.

“Why are you apologizing?” she said of the celebrity.

“I gave him the incorrect hand,” Johannes grumbled anguishfully.

“Well, he did quite well considering,” Tess said, reassuringly.

She went on to say, “It doesn’t matter.”

“It’s live, Johannes, so don’t worry about anything.”