After saving two teenagers from a shark attack, a family has been hailed as heroes.

After saving two adolescents from a terrifying shark attack in Australia, a family has been hailed as heroes.

When the event occurred at Ocean Grove beach in the southern Australian city of Geelong at 7.20 p.m. Monday, Peter and Dianne Hobbs were on a beach vacation with their children.

According to 9 News, Peter was teaching his daughter how to surf when he observed the victims at the mercy of a shark. The aquatic creature was discovered fewer than 500 meters from the beach, according to reports.

Peter first assumed the teenagers were having fun, but he soon understood that was not the case.

“At first, we assumed they were just having fun, but then they started screaming that they’d been attacked by a shark,” he told the site.

“We were still in amazement, but we just went into action stations,” says the narrator.

As soon as the patients were brought out of the water, Dianne, a trauma nurse, was able to get medical treatment as soon as possible to treat them.

“We were able to tourniquet her leg at first,” Dianne added of the female victim.

Peter summoned an ambulance, and the couple’s children assisted in the treatment of the victims, who were in shock as a result of the shark attack.

It didn’t take long for the ambulance to arrive at the site, thankfully.

The victims were taken to Geelong Hospital, where the female victim was treated for injuries to her lower body. According to Yahoo News Australia, the male victim, who sustained minor injuries, was also treated. At the hospital, both victims were declared to be in stable condition.

Peter shared his account of the incident on Facebook, where he has received over a hundred responses applauding the family for their efforts.

The shark was most likely a bronze whaler, a narrowtooth shark found largely in temperate latitudes, according to Leonardo Guida, a shark expert with the Australian Marine Conservation Society. Mature males of the species can reach a length of 6.6 to 7.5 feet, while adult females can reach a length of 7.9 to 9.8 feet. These sharks are frequently spotted feeding on schooling fish close inshore or in the surfing zone.

"Bronze whalers will come into Port Phillip this time of year," Guida said, adding, "They're also known to approach fairly near to shore in the surf zones." It's possible that they're making their way back up into the.