After saving her life, a man makes a heartwarming pledge to a four-year-old child.

A young child with a rare blood condition was saved by an Everton FC supporter who enrolled as a bone marrow donor to help a friend.

After a friend was hospitalized with a suspected serious illness, David Wilson, 33, from Kirkby, signed up to be a possible bone marrow donor with the international stem cell database DKMS.

David said he was told he was a match for another patient who needed a bone marrow donor shortly after providing a swab. The patient was identified as a child, but her identity was kept hidden from David.

Amelie Tyrell, who was just 18 months old when she was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a severe blood disorder, was the patient.

David had bone marrow harvested from him during a surgical operation in London in June 2018. The life-saving bone marrow was then given to Amelie.

Thanks to David, the treatment was a success, and Amelie made a full recovery.

On Sunday, David, a full-time caretaker, paid a visit to the Tyrell family in Nantwich, Cheshire, to meet Amelie, who is now four years old.

He stated, ” “As a result, the hospital refused to provide me with any information regarding Amelie or her family. Despite the fact that I was a match, I had no idea if the treatment had been a success.

“However, the family eventually wrote to me to express their gratitude for saving their daughter’s life. We then scheduled a couple FaceTime sessions together, and on Sunday, I went over to see them all.

“You know, Amelie and I had a special bond, and she never left my side. I now consider her a member of my family, and I have vowed to take her father to Goodison Park.” David revealed that he had signed up to donate bone marrow to a sick buddy.

He stated, ” “So, there was a friend of mine who grew ill in the background of all of this. We all assumed it was the illness at first, but he was admitted to the hospital and told he needed a bone marrow transplant.

“After registering with DKMS, I received notification that I was a match for someone.”

