After saving a young girl from choking, a 16-year-old waiter was praised.

On his second day of full-time work, a 16-year-old waiter rushed to the rescue of a young child, preventing her from choking.

Jack Smithson, a Doncaster resident, was working at the Jazz Cafe on Printing Office Street when he heard the girl’s grandmother screaming in terror.

The former marine cadet acted promptly, executing the Heimlich procedure, which entails stepping behind the individual and pushing the bottom of the diaphragm to pull food out of the airway, thus saving the girl’s life.

“I heard shouting and went around the corner,” Jack told the PA news agency. The girl’s throat was being pierced by the grandmother’s fingers.

“Because I’m a first responder, I understood she shouldn’t put her fingers down her neck because it could push it further down and make it worse.

“I realized I had to get it out of her throat right away, so I grabbed the small girl and began performing the Heimlich maneuver.

“Fortunately, she coughed it out on the fourth or fifth try.

“It was a bit anxious and panicky at first, but she was fine in the end.”

Jack, who will start college in September and aspires to be a forensic psychologist, said he was “very glad” that the girl, who is estimated to be around seven years old, was okay.

The cafe later recognized him employee of the month and gave him a £25 Amazon gift card.

“Thank goodness he was there,” said cafe owner Sarah Pinkerton. We all have first-aid training, but you never know how you’ll react in an emergency, so for him to act as calmly and coolly as he did was fantastic.

“We are incredibly proud of him.

“He is such a sweet 16-year-old child; he works really hard, is extremely courteous, and has a wonderful attitude toward our guests, as well as a strong work ethic. He’s just a kind guy in general.”

