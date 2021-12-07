After saving a family from a house fire, a missing dog will be reunited with its owner.

After rescuing a family from a fire that exploded outside their home, a long-lost dog is making headlines. The stray dog was quickly identified by his original owner after an image from the event went viral on social media, leading to an incredible reunion.

Losing a pet is heartbreaking, but it happens all too often. According to American Humane, “about 10 million pets are lost in the United States” each year, with millions of them ending up in shelters. “In shelters without ID tags or microchips, just 15% of dogs and 2% of cats are reunited with their owners,” they stated.

Charity Golloway lives in Big Stone Gap, a community in southwestern Virginia, with her two children. A loving puppy, whose they named “Butter,” appeared around their home earlier this year.

According to The Western Journal, Golloway posted a photo of Butter to see if she could find his owner. When no one claimed him, Golloway decided to build a dog house in her front yard for him.

Golloway was roused by the sound of Butter barking outside her window a few months later, on December 2. The dog’s shelter had caught fire, and it was soon spreading to their home.

“He sensed something wasn’t quite right, and he thought someone needed to know,” Golloway told WJHL. “He’s a very intelligent dog.” “The flames simply grew enormously quickly,” she added. “The speed with which it happened is absolutely astonishing.” According to Valley Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Justin Stidham, the fire was started by an electric lamp that Golloway had put near Butter’s shelter in an attempt to keep him warm.

“If it hadn’t been for that dog, that house would’ve been lighted up all over the ceiling, and we would’ve been fighting that house for hours,” Stidham recalled.

When Golloway’s son heard Butter’s warning, he quickly put out the fire with a garden hose. Fortunately, the house was only slightly damaged, and all of the residents were unharmed.

The incredible tale does not end there. According to WJHL, a photo of Butter with first responders gained momentum on Facebook following the event. Butter’s original owners were among those who spotted the photo and immediately contacted Golloway.

Butter, whose true name is "Cooper," went missing earlier this year after fleeing.