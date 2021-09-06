After Sarah Harding’s death, Nicola Roberts of Girls Aloud was “extremely distraught.”

Nicola Roberts of Girls Aloud has paid a moving tribute to Sarah Harding, who died at the age of 39.

The Runcorn popstar shared a photo on Instagram with a former bandmate who died of breast cancer just a few days ago.

Nicola captioned the photo, saying the death has left her “completely distraught.”

“I’m very upset, and I can’t believe this day has arrived,” she added. My heart hurts, and I’ve been thinking about everything we’ve been through together all day.

“Our new memories are strong in my heart, especially this last year since her illness, as difficult as the year has been.”

“There are so many things to say, and at first it felt too personal to put them here,” she said, “but then I realized that there are so many other people grieving her as well.”

“A part of me or us is no longer here, and it’s inconceivable, sad, and cruel. Your messages today would have been wonderful for her.”

“Electric girl, you made us,” the tweet said. You gave it your all and still managed to have a smile on your face.

“This morning, a white butterfly buzzed through my window before I realized it; it must have been you.”

After Nadine Coyle’s touching message on Instagram, Nicola is the second Girls Aloud bandmate to pay tribute to Sarah.

“I am very devastated!!!” exclaimed the Northern Irish singer. I’m at a loss for words to convey how I feel about this girl and what she means to me!! I’m sure a lot of you are feeling the same way. For the time being, I’m sending you so much love!!!!”

Sarah Harding was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2020 and endured grueling treatment, including a mastectomy and severe chemotherapy, to defeat the disease.

Her death was verified by her mother, Marie, who wrote an impassioned post about how heartbroken she was by the loss.

"It is with tremendous grief that I share the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has regrettably passed away today," the message read. Many of you are aware of Sarah's cancer fight and that she has overcome it."