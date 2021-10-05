After Sarah Everard’s murder, an investigation into “systems flaws” was launched.

Priti Patel has said that an independent investigation will be launched into the “systemic flaws” that allowed Wayne Couzens to continue working as a police officer.

During her speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester today, the Home Secretary revealed the inquiry’s plans, stating the public has a “right to know” why Couzens was not fired following concerns about his behavior.

Last Thursday, Couzens was sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Sarah Everard in March 2021.

Ms Patel announced the investigation earlier today, saying, “All of our thoughts remain with Sarah Everard’s family and friends.”

“Her killer, whose identity I shall not mention, was a psychopath. His stated goal was to instill horror and fear in women and girls.

“Recent horrific tragedies have revealed unthinkable policing inadequacies. It is disgusting that a serving police officer was able to perpetrate such a heinous crime by abusing his position of power, authority, and trust.

“The public has a right to know what systemic failings allowed him to continue working as a cop. We need to know why this was let to happen.

“Today, I can confirm that an inquiry will be held to provide the impartial oversight required to guarantee that anything like this never happens again.”

The announcement comes as the Metropolitan Police Service confronts multiple questions about the conduct of some of its officers, with a number of Couzens’ colleagues facing misconduct allegations.

Following Couzens’ imprisonment, there have been calls for Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to resign.

PC David Carrick, a serving Metropolitan Police officer, was charged with rape earlier this week.

“I am profoundly shocked to hear the news today that an officer from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has been arrested and now charged with this severe offence,” said Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick.

“I completely recognize that the general people will be concerned as well.

“Criminal processes must now commence, thus I am unable to make any additional comments at this time.”