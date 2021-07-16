After Sammy Kimmence is sentenced to three years in prison, Dani Dyer ‘splits up’ with him.

Dani Dyer is said to have broken up with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, who was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Wednesday.

Dani, 26, from Love Island, is claimed to be “distraught” as Kimmence “downplayed” the gravity of his actions.

He was sentenced to prison yesterday after confessing to defrauding two retirees of £34,000 and spent the money on cars and vacations.

Dani and Sammy have a seven-month-old kid named Santiago, and it was originally rumored that Dani would support her man, but that does not appear to be the case.

According to a source who talked to Mail Online about the divorce, “She’s completely taken aback by what’s happened to Sammy. She is distressed because she realizes she must make significant adjustments in her life.

“All she knows is that her baby boy Santiago is all that matters right now, and she’s trying to figure out how to best care for him as a single parent.

“She’ll need some time to consider it. Every step of the way, Sammy played down the legal case.”

Sammy is said to have mislead Dani about the seriousness of his offenses.

According to the source: “He encouraged her to believe he hadn’t done anything particularly heinous, and that he would be given a suspended sentence now that she understands the full gravity of the crime.

“She’s shattered. She feels terrible for the two guys he defrauded and ruined their lives.”

Dani has been left feeling “dumb” and “overwhelmed” as she adjusts to life as a single mother, according to the source.

Sammy, clad in a black suit, said nothing during the hearing except to confirm his name before sobbing when his dishonesty was exposed and he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Mike Mason, the prosecutor, said: “This was a particularly terrible deception perpetrated against two men that Mr Kimmence had specifically targeted.

“He went after them because they were elderly, fragile, and secluded. He didn’t go into this as a result of a friendship. He had intended for this to happen.”