After Sam Dingle makes a grand gesture, Emmerdale viewers have some advice for Lydia.

After seeing Sam try to make apologies in tonight’s Emmerdale, viewers had some advise for Lydia Dingle.

Lydia had discovered a Christmas invitation hanging out of her letterbox and was perplexed as she read it, unaware that a grining Sam was watching from afar, having carried out his plan.

Later, dressed as Father Christmas and riding in a tinsel-rimmed cart with several of his family members dressed as reindeers, he blasted her with messages while singing Please Come Home For Christmas.

They all coughed in between singing and jingling their Christmas bells as Marlon clutched a smoke machine. It was an abomination of a display.

Sam concluded by saying: “Lydia, Christmas will be different without you. Please return home.” Fans, on the other hand, believed Lydia should do the exact opposite, and many flocked to Twitter to share their opinions.

“If I were Lydia, I’d do a runner right now #Emmerdale,” Jazzi said.

“Run Lydia, run! #emmerdale,” Tabitha exclaimed.

“Run Lydia from that family #Emmerdale,” Aidan said.

“Poor Sam has terrified Lydia to death #Emmerdale,” Ryan said.

Later, Sam and Lydia were having a private conversation.

“What were you thinking?” Lydia inquired. “I thought it’d be romantic,” Sam replied. She thought it was a good idea, but went on to say that they had broken up and that the problems were much more serious.

She stated, ” “Sam, I know you adore me. However, I believe you do not love me as much as you do your family. That’s it; I said it. It’s as if you always prioritize them over anything else.” Samson interrupted her impassioned conversation with Sam, saying that Christmas wouldn’t be the same without her.

Lydia reluctantly consented to join the Dingles for Christmas lunch.