After salmonella was discovered in pet food, it was quickly withdrawn from stores.

A number of dog food firms are recalling their products owing to salmonella concerns.

Salmonella is a bacterium that can make people and animals sick.

Because of the presence of Salmonella, the items may provide a risk, either directly from handling the pet food or indirectly, for example, from pet feeding dishes, utensils, or contact with animal feces.

Fever, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps are common signs of salmonella infection in humans. Infected animals may or may not show indications of disease, however diarrhoea is one of the most common symptoms.

Natural Instinct Ltd is recalling numerous dog food items that contain duck due to salmonella contamination.

Duck, the Working Dog

1 kg and 2 x 500 g in a pack Use-by dates: 8 January 2022, 15 January 2022, 22 January 2022, 13 February 2022, 20 February 2022, 11 March 2022, and 18 March 2022; 13 February 2022, 20 February 2022, 11 March 2022, and 18 March 2022; 13 February 2022, 20 February 2022; 13 February 2022, 20 February 2022; 13 February 20

Duck, Duck, Duck

1 kg and 2 x 500 g in a pack Use-by dates: 8 January 2022, 15 January 2022, 22 January 2022, 13 February 2022, 20 February 2022, 11 March 2022, and 18 March 2022; 13 February 2022, 20 February 2022, 11 March 2022, and 18 March 2022; 13 February 2022, 20 February 2022; 13 February 2022, 20 February 2022; 13 February 20

Puppy Working Dog

1 kg and 2 x 500 g in a pack 15 January 2022, 22 January 2022, 13 February 2022, 20 February 2022, and 11 March 2022 are the use-by dates.

Carcass of Duck

Size of the pack: There are two packs in this set. Use-by dates are January 8, January 15, and February 20, 2022.

Necks of Ducks

Pack size: There are six in a pack. 15 January 2022 and 22 January 2022 are the use-by dates.

Because of the presence of Salmonella in the products, Happy Hounds Wales Ltd is recalling some varieties of frozen raw dog food.

Beef Mince, Frozen 993

1 kilogram pack size 993 is the batch code. The best-before date is May 31, 2022.

Lamb and Beef Frozen 992/993

1 kilogram pack size 992/993 is the batch code. The best-before date is May 31, 2022.

Beef and Turkey Frozen 991/993

1 kilogram pack size 991/993 is the batch code. The best-before date is June 1, 2022.

Diced Frozen Heart

1.5 kilogram pack size 993 is the batch code. The best-before date is June 1, 2022.