After running to assist a woman outside of a pub, a young man was’scared.’

He came to a halt to assist the woman yesterday morning (October 7) and has since received appreciation for his actions.

The elderly woman twisted her ankle outside the King’s Arms pub in Rock Ferry, Wirral, and a passing motorist noticed the two in need of assistance. She went on to laud the lad in a public Facebook group later.

“This morning as I was going by the traffic lights at the Kings in Rock ferry, I saw a young guy helping an elderly lady who had injured her ankle,” she wrote.

“I just noticed because the lad was glancing around, as if unsure what to do.” He appeared to be really concerned. I came to a halt and inquired about their well-being. He explained what had occurred.

“I offered to give her a ride, but he got her to the bus stop just before the bus arrived.” The young man wore all black and carried a black backpack on his back.

“If you’re his parents, you should be very proud of him; he appeared to be terrified but yet offered assistance to the elderly lady.”

The young lad’s thoughtfulness astounded those who commented on the article.

“Aww, God bless him for assisting the lady,” one person said. Do good deeds for others, and good deeds will come back to you.” “This is really nice,” commented another. “Awwwwwww Bless him,” one woman said. He’s such a gorgeous young man, isn’t he? We don’t hear about the many decent young people; we only hear about the bad ones. It’s wonderful to learn about this.” “What a nice sweet thing to do x,” said another. “Not all youngsters are evil,” a man added. “Good job, hope he sees this, be proud of your son xx,” someone said.