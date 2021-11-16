After running a red light, a careless motorist left a seven-year-old girl in a coma.

A negligent driver who put a seven-year-old girl in a coma had previously been a community figure and industry representative.

Deborah McGovern ran a red light and collided with the automobile transporting the girl, causing the youngster to sustain life-altering injuries.

McGovern, of Gaw Hill View in Aughton, was in her Land Rover talking on the phone with a colleague through Bluetooth while travelling 20 mph over the limit.

After an incident at a crossroads in Maghull in October last year, the 51-year-old was sentenced to 16 months in prison for inflicting serious injury by careless driving.