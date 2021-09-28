After rumors of a group wandering about town with weapons, a man was apprehended.

Following allegations of “disorder” involving a group of males carrying guns, armed police were dispatched to other locations of the same town.

Officers swooped on Northwich Road in Sutton Park and Kingshead Close in Castlefields at 5.50pm yesterday, according to a Cheshire Constabulary spokeswoman.

Multiple reports of altercations outside various residences have been received by police.

Three people have been arrested after a stolen Audi was discovered parked on a property.

The operation also included the use of a helicopter.

In connection with the occurrences, police have arrested a 47-year-old male on suspicion of assault.

Witnesses have been invited to come forward as part of the investigation.

“At 5.50pm on Monday, September 27, police received various reports of disorder occurring outside houses on Northwich Road and Kingshead Close in Runcorn,” a spokeswoman for the force said.

“A gang of males suspected to be equipped with firearms were involved in the incident.

“Officers arrived on the scene to begin investigations, with assistance from armed response and air support.

“A 47-year-old male has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of assault.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances of the incident are still ongoing, and anyone with information is requested to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 and quote IML 1095020.”