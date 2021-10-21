After ruling out Covid Plan B, the government has been accused of being “wilfully negligent.”

Doctors have accused ministers of being “wilfully incompetent” after the Health Secretary said the government’s coronavirus “Plan B” would not be implemented immediately.

Sajid Javid said people should obtain their Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots, as well as take precautions such as wearing masks in crowded locations, as the country enters a difficult winter season.

However, he stated that the government’s “Plan B” policy will not be implemented “at this time.”

England’s autumn and winter coronavirus policy includes a “Plan B” contingency plan in case the NHS is overburdened.

This might include requiring people to wear face coverings in certain contexts, requiring vaccine-only Covid-status verification, and requiring people to work from home.

“The Westminster Government claimed it will legislate ‘Plan B’ to avoid the NHS from becoming overwhelmed; as doctors working on the frontline, we can clearly declare the time is now,” BMA council chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said.

“We could soon have 100,000 instances a day, according to the Health Secretary, and we now have the same number of weekly Covid deaths as we did in March, when the country was on lockdown.”

“It is thus extremely alarming that he is unwilling to take prompt action to save lives and save the NHS.”

The government, according to Dr. Nagpaul, has “taken its foot off the brake, creating the impression that the pandemic is gone and life has returned to normal.”

He described the scenario as having a “unacceptable” rate of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, which he described as “unheard of in similar European nations.”

“It is grossly negligent of the Westminster Government not to take any additional measures to minimize the spread of infection, such as enforced mask wearing, physical distancing, and ventilation regulations in high-risk situations, particularly inside crowded spaces,” Dr Nagpaul added.

“These are policies that are commonplace in many other countries.”

Professor Sir Mark Walport, the former top scientific adviser, said the present coronavirus limits are probably “not keeping things together.”

“Am I concerned?” he asked on BBC Newsnight. Yes. It’s incredibly delicately balanced. We’re currently dealing with a large number of instances.

“Winter is approaching, and flu is almost certain to follow.”

