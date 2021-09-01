After ruling on Meghan Markle’s suicide remark, Piers Morgan refers to her as “Princess Pinocchio.”

Piers Morgan has dubbed Meghan Markle “Princess Pinocchio” after it was determined that calling her a liar did not violate broadcast guidelines.

After claiming he didn’t trust Meghan’s account of feeling suicidal, the controversial host sparked more than 50,000 complaints to the UK television regulator Ofcom.

In January 2019, the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey that she didn’t want to be alive anymore because of unfavorable press reports.

“I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report,” Morgan told viewers of Good Morning Britain just hours later.

Morgan resigned under pressure from ITV, which had received a complaint from the Duchess of Sussex, to apologize.

However, Because he was challenged by other guests and presenters on the show, Ofcom today determined that Good Morning Britain did not break broadcasting rules.

“I was reliably informed lately that Meghan Markle wrote directly to my ITV supervisor Dame Carolyn McCall the night before I was driven out, requesting my head on a plate,” Morgan writes in a piece for The Daily Mail online.

“Apparently, she emphasized that she was writing to Dame Carolyn personally because they were both women and mothers, which is a sickening use of the gender and maternity card if ever there was one.

“What has the world come to when a whining fork-tongued actress has the power to choose who hosts a morning television news show?

“So yes, I’m obviously delighted that Ofcom has supported my right to disbelieve the Sussexes’ lurid claims against the Royal Family, many of which have failed to stand up to even a scintilla of basic scrutiny of the kind that a woefully enabling Oprah should have conducted.

“This is a big triumph for free expression and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios,” says the author.

Morgan’s comments were offensive, but he had the right to freedom of expression, according to Ofcom’s examination.

“The prohibition of such views would, in our opinion, constitute an unnecessary and chilling constraint on freedom of expression both of the broadcaster and the audience,” the judgement adds.

“This program centered on Oprah Winfrey’s chat with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” it said.

“It featured remarks about suicide and mental health that might have been hurtful and insulting.

“However, our overarching decision is that the program. This is a condensed version of the information.