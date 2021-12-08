After row in bar, driver mounts pavement and knocks down man after another.

Following a bar fight, a man was knocked down in a hit-and-run and transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

At around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, emergency services were dispatched to Honeys Green Lane in West Derby, following reports of a hit-and-run.

The event is thought to have occurred shortly after a fight at the neighboring Bulldog pub.

When the accident occurred, the victim had left the pub and was going down West Derby Road.

Before mounting the pavement to attack his victim, the driver of the automobile, described as a ‘Audi or BMW,’ made threats to him.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities are seeking information from anyone who was in the area that night.

“This was an extremely traumatic encounter for the victim, who required medical care for his injuries and is still healing,” Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said.

“Our investigation is still ongoing, and we’re looking for any witnesses or anyone in the area who may have captured the incident on CCTV or dash camera footage, as well as any other information that could help us catch the perpetrator.”

“We will act on all information supplied in order to bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with knowledge or who can help with the investigation is encouraged to DM @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.