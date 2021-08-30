After robbing two banks, criminals set fire to cars to delay police and tie hostages to vehicles.

To dissuade law enforcement from chasing them, criminals who stole two banks in Araçatuba, a Brazilian city northwest of So Paulo state, set fire to automobiles and tied civilian captives to vehicles early Monday, according to the Associated Press. The orchestrated heist involved dozens of criminals who were armed with explosives and high-powered guns, as well as at least ten cars.

According to the Associated Press, the thieves purposely burnt vehicles to slow down police officials and apparently used a drone to track the movement of law enforcement reacting to the robbery. While robbing the two bank branches, they also abducted hostages, some of whom they placed on top of or inside their automobiles to prevent law enforcement from firing firearms as they sought to flee.

As the crooks drove, several of the hostages were forced to grab on to the roofs or hoods of the automobiles. According to the Associated Press, one stood with his hands outstretched and his upper body protruding from a sunroof.

A thundering shootout and men clothed in black marching hostages along a street in Araçatuba, 520 kilometers (323 miles) from Sao Paulo and home to over 200,000 people, was captured on video and uploaded on social media.

Authorities claimed in a morning press conference that at least three individuals were killed in the fight, two of them were civilians. According to preliminary information, one was a local businessman who went to the scene to videotape the incident and the other was a delivery lad. The third victim was a suspect who was discovered dead in his automobile. Six other people were hurt.

In recent years, large-scale bank robberies have become increasingly common, with hostages being exploited as human shields. A group of criminals assaulted Botucatu in Sao Paulo state in July last year, and two cities on different ends of the country in December. In 2017, Araçatuba was the target of a similar attack.

“Highly dangerous criminals fired thousands of shots in Araçatuba,” Colonel Rodrigo Arena, the region’s police chief, told reporters.

Three individuals have been apprehended, according to Arena, and the investigation has been handed over to Federal Police. In a statement, the public security secretariat of Sao Paulo claimed that 380 police personnel were attempting to locate the suspect. This is a condensed version of the information.