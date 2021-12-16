After robbing a Wells Fargo in Delaware, the robber deposits the stolen funds at the same bank’s ATM.

Whether it was a lack of expertise or a casual error, what a Delaware thief accomplished Saturday was unquestionably one of the most epic heist disasters in history. He took money from a bank and then attempted to deposit it into his account with the same bank via an ATM.

McRoberts Williams, 44, was detained Saturday at roughly 11:20 a.m. ET after authorities said he robbed the Wells Fargo bank on Old Capitol Trail at the Prices Corner Shopping Center in Wilmington. According to a statement released by the Delaware State Police, Williams slipped a note requesting cash to the bank’s teller, who complied.

According to the police statement, “the bank teller obliged and delivered the suspect an undisclosed quantity of cash.” Williams allegedly fled the scene after robbing the bank, but ended up using an ATM outside the building, according to cops. According to the statement, “the suspect fled the bank on foot, and once outside, he made a deposit in the bank’s outside ATM.”

Following his arrest, Williams was charged with second-degree robbery. The amount of his bond was set at $6,000.

After depositing the money, Williams ran from the ATM and hid behind the shopping center to avoid being apprehended. Authorities were able to hunt him down and apprehend him. According to NBC Philadelphia, the amount of money stolen from the bank is unknown.

Not every thief is a debonair crook, and many, like Williams, make blatant mistakes while committing a crime.

There’s an avalanche of hilarious films on the internet of robbery attempts gone tragically wrong.

In one such video, a robber enters a business in broad daylight and in front of a large number of other customers, displays a gun at the owner and demands money, only to be thrashed by the mob. A trio of criminals broke into a McDonald’s shop in France, discharged their shotguns, declared a holdup, and made off with roughly $2258.356 in another botched robbery attempt. They had no idea, however, that 11 GIGN troops, France’s elite-tactical squad specializing in counter-terrorism and hostage situations, were eating lunch inside the store. Off-duty commandos apprehended the robbers and transported them to the crime scene.