After risking their lives crossing the English Channel, a record 1,185 people arrive in the United Kingdom in one day.

Aboard Thursday, a new record for a single day was set when 1,185 individuals arrived in the UK after risking their lives on small boats in the English Channel.

Throughout the day, lifeboat personnel, the Border Force, and French authorities worked hours stopping boats in the Dover Strait.

Despite their attempts, three persons are believed to have gone missing at sea after two kayaks were discovered drifting off the coast of Calais.

The amount for Thursday, which was confirmed by the Home Office on Friday, is the most for daily arrivals during the current crisis, exceeding the previous high of 853 earlier this month.

According to data provided by the PA news agency, almost 23,500 persons have now arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel in small boats this year.

More than 2,400 migrants have crossed into Britain in the previous seven days, the largest in any seven-day period during the current crisis and more than the entire year of 2019.

The Channel is the world’s busiest shipping waterway, and it has claimed lives before, including two people in recent weeks.

Boris Johnson urged the French to “police the beaches,” telling reporters: “We have a problem in that they are coming from France, and it is very difficult for us to send them back at sea if the French authorities will not or cannot regulate those exits.”

“We want to do things in a safe and humane manner, but it is quite tough.”

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, urged Priti Patel to “stop blaming others” for the crossings.

“Time and time again, we keep breaking new records with crossings – people risking their lives to make this perilous voyage,” the Labour MP wrote on Twitter.

“It’s beyond time for the Home Secretary to take responsibility for his actions rather than blaming others.”

A small girl covered in a red jacket was seen being taken ashore on Thursday, one of hundreds of individuals brought in after being picked up at sea, in what has become a common sight at the ports in Dover.

Border authorities at Kent harbour were working late into the night to process hundreds of arrivals.

Within the compound, children's crying may be heard.