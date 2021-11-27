After Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-entrance, Lewin’s Louis Saha informs summer target to join Everton: ‘He’ll perform well.’

Everton are interested in signing a player this summer. If Luis Diaz does come to Goodison Park, he is expected to follow in the footsteps of Richarlison.

The Blues were interested in signing Colombian international winger Diaz ahead of the current season, but Financial Fair Play limitations thwarted any prospective move because his compatriot James Rodriguez is believed to be unwilling to return to previous club Porto.

Everton finally freed up funds when Moise Kean returned to Juventus on a two-year loan on transfer deadline day, while James joined Qatari outfit Al Rayyan three weeks after the European window closed, but it was too late to bolster Rafa Benitez’s squad with less than £2 million spent on five new faces.

Diaz, who was in town this week to play in the Champions League against Liverpool at Anfield, has had a fantastic season so far, equaling his 11-goal tally from 47 games last season in just 16 games.

Such form has sparked rumours that the 24-year-old is being tracked by some of the game’s greatest names, with his rumored price tag also rising, but former Everton striker Louis Saha feels Diaz could be a major hit at the club, similar to one of his fellow South Americans.

“Everton is a beautiful family club, I felt welcomed, I felt like they wanted to win trophies,” Saha told 101GreatGoals.

“They have a fantastic squad, and Diaz will grow as a player if he joins there.”

“He’ll do fine under pressure because Everton has high expectations, and they want to see commitment and team spirit from their players.”

“He’ll perform well there as a player with so much quality, like Richarlison.” I’d advise any player to visit England and see Goodison Park; it’s incredible.” Meanwhile, Saha, who scored 35 goals in 115 games for Everton between 2008 and 2012, is hoping that his former club can keep striking duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, as he thinks that the club’s two most important assets could be sold.

When asked if he believes the pair can achieve their goals at Everton, the Frenchman replied, “I guess it depends.” When you look at the group, you can see what they’re capable of.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”