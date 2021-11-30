After Richard Keys’ criticism, Farhad Moshiri and Alisher Usmanov took a stand on Everton’s selling allegations.

Farhad Moshiri has flatly denied reports that he is trying to sell his Everton investment.

Sources close to Moshiri have dismissed reports that he is considering leaving the Blues and has made his 93,698 shares available for purchase.

In a blog post this week, broadcaster Richard Keys said that a friend of his had been offered the club “for £500 million” and that it “is available for purchase.”

However, insiders told The Washington Newsday that Moshiri, who owns 92.16 percent of the company, has no intention of selling.

Alisher Usmanov, whose USM Holdings is Everton’s principal sponsor and has inked a stadium naming rights contract, has “given up” and no longer wants to support the club financially, according to Keys.

Those close to Usmanov, on the other hand, have scoffed at the allegations, claiming that they are false.

Moshiri is claimed to be committed to Everton and sees the club as a ‘long-term project’ that includes the construction of a 52,000-seat stadium on the city’s waterfront.

The entrepreneur, who first purchased a 49.9% share in the club in 2016, has already invested roughly £100 million in the new stadium project to help pay the dock site’s enabling works.

The new stadium for Everton is anticipated to cost just over £500 million.

Rafa Benitez also believes he has Moshiri’s and the Everton board’s full support going into the 239th Merseyside derby on Wednesday night.

The Blues have lost seven league games in a row, and a loss to Liverpool would equal the club’s eight-game losing streak from late 1999.

Everton, on the other hand, would win the league derby for the first time since 1985 if they won both games.