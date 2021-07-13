After returning to training, Virgil van Dijk offers a two-word greeting to Liverpool fans.

As he continues his comeback from injury, Virgil van Dijk has resorted to social media to offer a message to Liverpool fans.

After sustaining an ACL injury in the Merseyside derby last October as a result of a challenge by Jordan Pickford, the Dutchman has been sidelined.

Van Dijk was forced to miss Euro 2020 this summer as a result of his operation, while he continues his rehabilitation.

Following his inclusion in Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria, he now appears to be poised to return for the start of the 2021/22 season.

Van Dijk appeared to share his excitement in a video released on the 29-year-social old’s media sites, entitled ‘This feeling!’ as he took part in one of his side’s practices.

Jurgen Klopp detailed how his coaching staff is handling the Dutchman’s homecoming on Tuesday evening from the club’s training camp in Salzburg.

“No, they aren’t [on the same level as the others], but it’s different,” he told Liverpoolfc.com. To begin, I must mention that all four of them look fantastic. Looks fantastic.

“Right now, we’re in continual discussions with the medical department, fitness department, and rehab department about what’s best for them today: do they need to do a little bit more than the rest of the group, or do they need to do a little less?

“So, for the first few days, Virg and Joe will not have double sessions with the team; they will have a second session of the day, but it will be with Andreas Schlumberger, the rehab department, physiotherapy, and other things.

“That’s for these two,” says the narrator. They appear to be excellent. I’m not sure when we’ll be able to take the following stages, but it will definitely happen in the next four weeks — we’ll take a significant move forward.”

During their time in Austria, Liverpool will play FC Wacker Innsbruck, VfB Stuttgart, Mainz 05, and Hertha Berlin in a mini-game.