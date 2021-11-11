After returning to Derek’s particular area, Kate Garraway fights back tears.

Kate Garraway fought back tears as she prayed for Derek Draper, her husband.

Derek has returned to the family home after spending over a year in the hospital due to coronavirus.

Kate was featured in the new BBC Two programme Walking With…, in which she took a camera for a stroll through the Cotswolds countryside while describing the joy and serenity she finds in the scenery.

While taking up the sounds of nature, the Good Morning Britain anchor claimed it’s much easier to clear her mind and “hold on to hope of a miracle.”

However, after being taken in by the sound of the bells, Kate walked inside a church and was quickly left holding back tears.

“I haven’t attended to church since Derek was sick,” Kate revealed to the Mirror.

“We used to go on a regular basis.” Derek is a devout Christian.

“However, we’ve never been inside one.” And there does seem to be a tremendous sense of calm. It actually makes me feel extremely emotional.” While inside Saint Mary’s Church in Great Witcombe, a sobbing Kate bows her head in solitude, then adds that prayer, in whatever shape it takes, is powerful.

“You can probably imagine what I’m hoping for,” she continues. It’s a one-of-a-kind thing.” Derek has been at home for a few months, and Kate only lately decided it was time to de-clutter his workplace.

“So… one of the things I’ve been tackling is packing up Derek’s treatment rooms & office,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and a removal driver.

“I’d been putting it off because I knew it would be so upsetting, and I didn’t want to appear to be given up hope of him one day returning to the profession he loves.”

“Then the building was put up for sale, and we had to get rid of everything – fate!”

The next issue was the enormous chore of packing up all of his files, cuttings, books, and furniture, which he had cherished for decades.

“Step forward the @davisandmac crew – this isn’t an ad, but a hearty recommendation of a fantastic.”

