After returning to Anfield with Atletico Madrid, Fernando Torres sends a message to Liverpool.

Fernando Torres, a former Liverpool striker, is back at Anfield this evening and says he is ‘glad’ to be back.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, and the 37-year-old will be among a handful of former Reds in attendance.

Torres, who is now part of Atletico’s junior coaching team, was in Kirkby earlier this afternoon when Liverpool’s under-19s beat the Spanish side 2-0 in the UEFA Youth League, and he will have mixed feelings this evening as two of his old clubs face off.

The former Spain international, who had already taken his seat inside the ground for the play, delivered a message to Liverpool supporters ahead of the match, wishing the team success.

“Hello there, everyone! I’m thrilled to be back at Anfield and to see so many Liverpool supporters. Best wishes for tonight, “he stated

Torres left Atletico Madrid in 2007 to join Liverpool, where he became a fan favorite during his four-year stay.

After loan spells at Chelsea and AC Milan, he returned to his boyhood club on loan for the 2015/16 season, and stayed in Madrid until 2018, when he made the move permanent.

In 142 appearances for Liverpool, the prolific striker scored 81 goals and is currently ranked 23rd on the club’s all-time scoring list.