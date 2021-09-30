After returning home without Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie purchased a new burner phone, according to a family lawyer.

Brian Laundrie returned home alone from his cross-country vacation with girlfriend Gabby Petito with a new burner phone, according to his family’s lawyer. In relation to Petito’s death, Laundrie is a person of interest.

The phone has been turned over to the FBI, according to lawyer Steven Bertolino, who added that he does not know when Laundrie purchased it. He further said that when Laundrie was last seen on Sept. 14, he left his phone behind.

Bertolino replied, “Sorry, I can’t conjecture,” when asked why the Laundries bought a new phone. The lawyer went on to say that he didn’t know if the FBI had Laundrie’s old phone as well.

On the day he was last seen, Sept. 14, Laundrie was spotted with an older woman inside one of the cell phone stores in North Port, Florida, according to previous sources. According to reports, the FBI went to the store and confiscated film from surveillance cameras.

According to TMZ, a staffer at an AT&T store in North Port stated she couldn’t confirm or deny Brian went there on Sept. 14, and that she wasn’t allowed to speak about it. When the publication attempted to obtain a statement from AT&T corporate, the company allegedly responded, “Thanks for contacting us.” On this one, I’m going to have to refer you to the cops.”

Brian Laundrie’s family reported him missing three days after he was last seen on September 17.

Meanwhile, a photo circulating online purports to depict a man who closely like Laundrie in a Mexican restaurant.

“This is the ONLYYY #BrianLaundrie sighting so far that I’ve thought even REMOTELY looks like him,” a Twitter user who posted the photo remarked. I stacked them one on top of the other. This photograph was taken in Mexico. Examine the ears. Take a look at the brows. Curved for a while, then FLAT. To me, the forehead is really similar. Keep in mind that angles differ as well.”

“If he was in Mexico, they would be able to follow his flight information,” another Twitter user remarked. He hasn’t gotten out of the country.”

A TikTok user claimed to have spotted a man who looked like Laundrie in a Canadian hotel. In a video, the netizen, who goes by the handle @cwlynnn and claims to be a flight attendant, said she was in Toronto when she saw a man who resembled Laundrie.

As he walked out of the hotel, the man appeared to be getting "flustered," according to her. He was said to have gotten into a.