After returning home from the park with an unexpected find, the schoolboys astound their mother.

After her son returned home from the park with a pocketbook he had found on the street, a mother was overjoyed.

Lisa Kelly claimed her son Cody was playing with his cousin Michael Holmes at Mersey Park in Tranmere on Sunday when they came upon a pocketbook in the road.

Cody, nine, kicked the object at first, unsure what it was, until realizing it was a pocketbook with a chihuahua design on it.

The guys returned home with the purse, which contained debit cards and £24.10, and informed Lisa of what had occurred.

“We live at the side of the park, and he’s been out playing there, and they’ve came back with it,” Lisa, 41, told The Washington Newsday.

“He merely said, ‘Mum, take a look at what I found.'” They were strolling down the road, he claimed, and it looked like a teddy bear. He kicked it at first, then realized it was a pocketbook when he picked it up.

“I told him, ‘We’ll get this to its rightful owner, Cody, and congratulations on locating it.'”

I’m so proud of him. I keep telling myself that some other kids would have taken that money to the store and spent it on candy, but he kept it at home.” Lisa was able to track down the purse’s owner, Helen Daff, after sharing a post on a Facebook community group.

Helen, 55, of Port Sunlight, said she misplaced the purse when visiting her niece in the area eight days ago and had given up hope of ever finding it.

“I was resigned to the reality that I’d lost it and thought, ‘hey ho,'” she explained. I was more upset about the purse than anything else; it’s a chihuahua-themed purse.

“I manage a Facebook community for chihuahua owners, so I was even more upset about that, as well as the fact that a loyalty card I was intending to use to get my nails done was in there and it was already full.”

Helen claimed she arranged for the purse to be collected yesterday (October 18) and offered Cody £10 as a reward.

“He was a really charming little kid,” she added. ‘I’ve always taught him to,’ his mother replied. “The summary comes to an end.”