After returning from Spain, Encrochat’s ‘Loadedsun’ dealer was arrested and imprisoned.

A Liverpool man was sentenced to prison for using Encrochat to sell cannabis on Merseyside’s streets.

Harrison Laithe was apprehended by authorities as part of Operation Venetic, an international operation aimed at criminals who used the Encrochat mobile encryption service.

Under the user name ‘Loadedsun,’ the 25-year-old, of Moss Way, Croxteth, sent text messages outlining the sale of £136,000 worth of cannabis.

Laite used the handle ‘Loadedsun’ to supply multi-kilo volumes of drugs across Merseyside, according to Operation Venetic investigators.

In April, he was arrested at Stansted Airport on his way back from Spain, where he had spent a few weeks.

He was scheduled to go on trial on Monday, December 6, but instead pled guilty to conspiring to distribute cannabis.

Laite was sentenced to four years in jail at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, December 3.

Chris Lowe, a detective inspector, said: “I hope that this latest conviction sends a clear message to criminals that they have nowhere to hide and that we will pursue them and bring them to justice.

“And Laite’s newest conviction exemplifies this, as the evidence was so compelling that he altered his plea to guilty.

“On this case, detectives were able to disrupt a supply chain and seize a large number of drugs that were meant for our streets and beyond.

“We continue to have tremendous success catching and prosecuting criminals utilizing Encrochat at Operation Venetic.

“I would encourage anyone with knowledge about who is supplying or selling drugs in their area to contact us so that we can take appropriate action.”