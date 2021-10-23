After returning from a “once in a lifetime” vacation, a woman receives a dreadful diagnosis.

Doctors delivered bad news to a woman who believed she needed a vacation and time off work after gaining weight and becoming breathless.

Abby Younis, a financial crime consultant, began to feel ‘off’ in January 2020.

Abby, who lives in Litherland with her husband Brian, said she needed a break to go back to her old, energised self.

Abby told The Washington Newsday: “A man died in the Queensway tunnel crash.” “I was working extremely hard and suffering from migraines and exhaustion.

“I just wanted to take some time off to get back into shape because I’m usually really active and into my health, but I’d gained some weight and couldn’t breathe well.”

She spent her time off catching up with family and friends and planning a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Tanzania.

However, she continued to feel nauseous after returning from vacation and was often in need of a bathroom break.

She stated, ” “I was out of breath the entire time. I had a lot of abdominal pains that were sometimes so severe that I couldn’t move.

“After dismissing it as a reaction to something I’d eaten or the time of month, I decided it was time to see a doctor.”

Her illness was suspected to be bladder-related after a visit to her GP, and she was referred to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital for tests.

Abby was surprised to learn that scans revealed a mass in her stomach, since she had expected hospital professionals to assure her there was nothing wrong.

They couldn’t tell if the mass was from her ovaries or her colon, so Abby was transported to the Liverpool Women’s Hospital and the Clatterbridge Centre for more tests.

A CT scan indicated that she had a pulmonary embolism, or a blockage in one of her lung’s arteries, which explained her shortness of breath.

Doctors informed Abby that the growth in her stomach was most likely cancerous, based on the results of additional blood tests.

Abby stated, “By that point, it had become extremely violent. My mass was too large for a biopsy, they stated.

“The only way to find out if it’s true.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”