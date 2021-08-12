After retaking GCSEs, the mother of two is one step closer to realizing her dream of becoming a midwife.

Today, a 42-year-old mother of two was pleased to get her GCSE results, which will help her pursue her dream of becoming a midwife.

Zoe Sewell admitted that she “fluffed” her GCSEs the first time around, but she decided to go back to school after having two children and working at a nursery.

Her hard work paid off on Thursday (August 12), when she received her GCSEs in English and maths from Hugh Baird College in Bootle.

“It’s taken a long time to get here, to do this,” she remarked. I’m 42 years old, I’ve gone to school, I’ve raised my children, and I’ve decided to do something for myself.”

Despite the pandemic, Zoe applauded Hugh Baird’s instructors for their work during the lockdown.

“I’ve got tears and whatnot when doing arithmetic, and they’ve been really amazing,” she explained.

Zoe will now attend City of Liverpool College to pursue an access to healthcare programme, with the goal of eventually pursuing a degree and becoming a midwife.

“When I was in school, I met my girlfriend at the age of 16 and utterly fluffed my GCSEs,” she explained. I studied nursery nursing and worked in both a nursery and a school.”

“I’ve always wanted to be a midwife; it’s always been my dream job,” she continued. I felt it would be great fun to go do that and make a difference.

“I have an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old, both of whom are fairly self-sufficient, so I want to do something for myself.

“It’s just another step closer to my goal.”

Following the cancellation of exams due to the pandemic, Thursday’s GCSE results showed a record number of students pass, similar to Tuesday’s A-level results.

Nationally, 28.9% of students achieved grades of 7 or above, which is equivalent to an A, while more than 75% received passing grades of 4 or higher.